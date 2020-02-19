Be More Chill musical UK premiere: watch the cast celebrate opening at The Other Palace

Cast and creatives celebrated at the Be More Chill UK premiere last night.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz and inspired by Ned Vizzini's novel, the show follows a teen who takes a pill to become more popular.

The musical became a huge cult sensation following millions of plays online after an initial premiere in 2015. The production enjoyed a stellar run off-Broadway before a six-month spell on Broadway, where it completed its season on 11 August 2019.

The lead roles of Jeremy Heere and Michael Mell are played by Scott Folan and Blake Patrick Anderson respectively. They are joined Renée Lamb as Jenna, Millie O'Connell as Chloe, Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris, Gabrial Hinchcliffe and Jon Tsouras as swings.

Be More Chill is staged in a new production by director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, UK musical direction by Louisa Green and UK casting is by Will Burton.

It runs until 3 May 2020.