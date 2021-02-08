BBC's Musicals: The Greatest Show was most-watched TV show for time slot with 4.1 million viewers

The BBC's epic stage event, Musicals: The Greatest Show, was the most-watched show for its Sunday night slot, Broadcast has revealed.

With 4.1m viewers, the show beat out ITV's Who Wants to be A Millionaire? to claim the highest viewing figures for that evening's period.

These figures don't include however many watched the show via iPlayer (the piece will be available to watch on the site for a year for free for TV licence holders in the UK). It is also worth remembering that, unlike other programmes, Musicals: The Greatest Show had been broadcast on BBC Radio 2 the week before.

Featuring a plethora of numbers recorded at The London Palladium, the show was led by Sheridan Smith and included performances from The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton and more.