BBC to present week of musical movie afternoons

BBC Two will present a series of musical movies across afternoons all this week.

Also available on BBC iPlayer, the series of shows will provide an opportunity to see some of the greatest musicals of the last century, as well as more recent recordings including the taped Broadway production of Newsies.

You can see the full list of shows on offer here:

- Sunday 30 July - 13.50 - Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

- Monday 1 August - 14.45 - Kiss Me Kate

- Tuesday 2 August - 14.50 - Easter Parade

- Wednesday 3 August- 14.25 - Carousel

- Thursday 4 August - 14.20 - Newsies: The Broadway Musical

- Friday 5 August - 13.50 - The Band Wagon

Perfect way to give any kids on summer holidays an extra bit of musical education!