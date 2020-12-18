BBC Radio 2 launches search for nation's favourite musical number – with the shortlist available now

BBC Radio 2 has launched a fun search for the nation's favourite musical number.

Spearheaded by theatre icon Elaine Paige, the radio station is inviting listeners to vote from a shortlist (chosen by a judging panel)

Paige said: "Like me, millions of Radio 2's listeners are huge fans of musicals - whether on stage or screen – so please get voting for your favourite song and I can't wait to play the Top 20 on my show, Elaine Paige On Sunday, in January!"

On the judging panel were WhatsOnStage's own Sita McIntosh, musical theatre actor Marisha Wallace, Baz Bamigboye (Daily Mail) and Paige.

You can see the full shortlist below – voting kicks off at midday!

"Alexander Hamilton" – Hamilton

"All That Jazz" – Chicago

"America" – West Side Story

"And I Am Telling You" – Dreamgirls

"As If We Never Said Goodbye" – Sunset Boulevard

"As Long As He Needs Me" – Oliver!

"Beauty And The Beast" – Beauty And The Beast

"Being Alive" – Company

"Bring Him Home" – Les Misérables

"Cabaret" – Cabaret

"Circle Of Life" – The Lion King

"Defying Gravity" – Wicked

"Don't Cry For Me Argentina" – Evita

"Don't Rain On My Parade" – Funny Girl

"Electricity" – Billy Elliot The Musical

"Everything's Coming Up Roses" – Gypsy

"Food, Glorious Food" – Oliver!

"Friend Like Me" – Aladdin

"Gethsemane" – Jesus Christ Superstar

"I Am What I Am" – La Cage Aux Folles

"I Could Have Danced All Night" – My Fair Lady

"I Don't Know How To Love Him" – Jesus Christ Superstar

"I Got Rhythm" – Girl Crazy / An American in Paris/ Crazy for You

"I Know Him So Well" – Chess

"If I Loved You" – Carousel

"I'm Here" – The Color Purple

"Let it Go" – Frozen

"Losing My Mind" – Follies

"Luck Be A Lady" – Guys and Dolls

"Maria" – West Side Story

"Maybe This Time" – Cabaret

"Memory" – Cats

"Not While I'm Around" – Sweeney Todd

"One Day More" – Les Misérables

"Over The Rainbow" – The Wizard Of Oz

"Seasons Of Love" – Rent

"Send In The Clowns" – A Little Night Music

"Shallow" – A Star is Born

"She Used To Be Mine" – Waitress

"Singin' In The Rain" – Singin' In The Rain

"Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat" – Guys and Dolls

"Somewhere" – West Side Story

"Summertime" – Porgy and Bess

"The Impossible Dream" – Man Of La Mancha

"The Room Where It Happens" – Hamilton

"This is Me" – The Greatest Showman

"Waving through a Window" – Dear Evan Hansen

"What I Did For Love" – A Chorus Line

"You Can't Stop The Beat" – Hairspray

"You Will Be Found" – Dear Evan Hansen