BBC to present Golden Age of Broadway Prom next month

The BBC will present a "Golden Age of Broadway" prom next month.

Hosted at the Royal Albert Hall, the event will feature tunes from the likes of Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers.

The BBC has teased a variety of "guest soloists" that will join the event, who will be revealed in due course.

Richard Balcombe will conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra for the evening, on Saturday 31 July at 7.30pm. Tickets to sit and watch the piece at the Royal Albert Hall aren't yet on public sale, with the event likely to be broadcast on television in some form after a radio broadcast on the night.

The Proms have long had a musical streak, with past concerts celebrating West Side Story and Broadway works presented by the John Wilson Orchestra.