Battersea Arts Centre to become community vaccine hub

Battersea Arts Centre today announces a partnership with the NHS to become the community vaccination centre for Wandsworth.

While the front section of the building will be used for those receiving the vaccines, the back area will still be available for artist residencies, community groups and venue hires.

A plethora of artists including Inua Ellams, Scottee & Friends, Rosie Jones and coletivA ocupação have been commissioned to help provide a welcoming and creative digital experience for visitors while coming to receive their jabs.

Tarek Iskander, artistic director and CEO of Battersea Arts Centre, said: "Throughout its radical history our Town Hall building has always been a potent example of hope and refuge at times of crises. The next few months will be no different. Everyone at Battersea Arts Centre is delighted to be collaborating with the NHS, Wandsworth Council and our brilliant local partners to be part of the response to these impossibly difficult times.

"As well as supporting our collective public health efforts, we will continue to commission remarkable new creative projects from professional artists, young people and our communities. It's these shared collective experiences that make our lives worth fighting for. Battersea's old motto is ‘Not for Me, Not for You, But for Us'. That's been our guiding principle throughout this pandemic, and feels as relevant now as it did in 1893 when the Town Hall first opened. Hopefully a better future for all of us is just round the corner, and by working together we can achieve that goal."