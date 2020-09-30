Battersea Arts Centre announces season of live-streamed shows and digital pieces

Battersea Arts Centre will launch a new digital season of work to run across the autumn.

The venue will live-stream work from its Grand Hall. The line-up will include musician, novelist and spoken word artist Anthony Joseph, marking the first collaboration with EFG London Jazz Festival; Liverpool's fearless rock gang The Mysterines presented by The Close Encounter Club and Gigwise, female-led improv troupe Yes Queens; The Friday Show, a mixed bill of diverse talent from Berk's Nest and a raucous night in with The LOL Word's Big Online Gayla.

Brian Lobel and Joon Lynn Goh (Sex with Cancer) and Robert Softley-Gale (Come to Bed With Me) will create interactive works to examine bodies, while artists Hunt and Darton, emerging producer Lorra Videv and Hadas Hagos, CEO of local surplus food sharing charity Waste Not Want Not Battersea, will present an experimental co-creation.

BAC Agents will mount We Will Still Breathe in response to the Black Lives Matter, curated by Tunde Adefioye and including documentary short, I Still Breathe (PROJECTSIXTY4 and Modern Films) directed by Alfred George Bailey with creative partners Tavaziva Dance.

The theatre will also present SESSION: The Documentary, where Still House, Steppaz and Empire Sounds will celebrate community and youth, while there will be the digital premier of mvoement film Don't Wait.

BAC will host the first Migrants in Theatre Town Hall to discuss ways in which representation of migrant artists can be improved. The season will include captioning, BSL interpretation and audio description where possible.

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director and CEO of Battersea Arts Centre, said: "At this moment of worldwide crisis we all need to step up and do our bit. For BAC, we're focusing on continuing to MAKE artistic work in this time in whatever ways we can. Our response to the pandemic is to keep empowering artists, young people and communities to be creative in this moment of incredible hardship. Together they can help us envision a better future.

"This season is also about radiating some LOVE into the world. We must push forward together and use our collective artistic creativity to reimagine our communities in ways that support all of us, not just some, to thrive. And it's the essential, playful, messy, mischievous kinds of interactions that you'll find in this season…I believe these are the best ways for us to establish a more just future for everyone."