Bat Out of Hell's Jim Steinman has died aged 73

Iconic songwriter Jim Steinman has died aged 73.

Steinman penned some of the most iconic songs of all time including "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", "Total Eclipse of the Heart", "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)". He won a Grammy for his work on "Falling Into You", Celine Dion's 1997 album.

On the stage front, he was responsible for the book, music, and lyrics for Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, which had two acclaimed runs in the West End as well as shows overseas. The show is expected to embark on a new tour soon.

Elsewhere, he also created the lyrics for Whistle Down the Wind and music for the cult fan favourite Tanz der Vampire.

Reports say that Steinman died suddenly after being rushed to hospital.