Barn Theatre's Now or Never show to be released on-demand

Matthew Harvey's Now or Never song cycle will be released on-demand.

Following seven individuals during their last week on Earth, the piece stars Eloise Davies (Be More Chill, Grease), Irvine Iqbal (The Boy in the Dress, Aladdin, Broken Wings), Ahmed Hamad (Rent, Stay Awake Jake, The Boy in the Dress), Harvey (Les Misérables, Violet, Jesus Christ Superstar, Murder Ballad), Katie Shearman (The Sound of Music UK Tour, Evita), Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Les Misérables), and Lucy St Louis (Man of La Mancha, Motown, Beautiful).

Originally streamed live as part of a one-shot exploration of the Barn Theatre, it will now be available for three weeks – from 15 April to 9 May – with tickets at £5.

On the creative side, Freddie Tapner is musical supervisor and Ryan Carter is creative director (responsible for the one-shot digital approach). Ben Collins as director of photography, supported by Ben Thomas and Alex Tabrizi. Harry Smith is sound designer.

Tickets are available from tomorrow via the Barn Theatre's website.

Harvey said of the extension: "I'm absolutely delighted Now or Never is making a return! Mostly because it means I can actually watch it. I think what Ryan and The Barn have made happen is nothing short of remarkable; having shown up with only a guitar and a hard drive full of songs I had no idea just how far the team would push the bounds of digital theatre. I can't wait for people to see what this amazing team and incredibly special cast have created."