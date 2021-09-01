Barbican announces autumn theatre season

The Barbican has unveiled its 2021 autumn season.

Inua Ellams and Michelle Tiwo's festival Poetry + Film / Hack – Rocks will complete its run after being disrupted by the pandemic last March.

US feminist theatre company Split Britches will return with Last Gasp: A Recalibration, while Jamie Hale will present another pit party, titled CRIPtic.

SPILL and the Barbican will mount Gone, Gone Beyond, a spatial cinema experience that will then embark on a national tour in October.

The venue will present Ballet Black's work digitally, while other online work will include Fehinti Balogun's Can I Live?, filmed at the Barbican during lockdown, directed by Daniel Bailey and co-directed by Complicité's artistic director Simon McBurney.

In the main house, the venue will host Anything Goes until the end of October, followed by the RSC's The Comedy of Errors.

Toni Racklin, Head of Theatre and Dance at the Barbican said: "We're thrilled to once again offer audiences our theatre and dance programme from this October for the first time since the pandemic hit in March 2020. As the spectacular musical Anything Goes continues throughout the autumn in the Theatre, we today announce an exciting hybrid programme which responds to our changed times and circumstances.

"Audiences can once again immerse themselves in a range of in-person events including live theatre performances, a 360° audio-visual spatial cinema experience and a 360° virtual reality screening.

"This is complemented by our continuing programme of innovative digital performances, all of which have been created especially for online viewing. We can't wait for audiences to join us again at the Barbican this autumn."