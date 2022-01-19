Barbican Theatre's 2022 season to include new Ivo van Hove show

Barbican Centre has revealed a slew of dance and theatre productions for its upcoming spring and summer seasons.

One of the highlights for 2022 is the UK premiere of Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's Age of Rage, helmed by multi-award-winning director Ivo van Hove and designed by longtime collaborator Jan Versweyveld. The piece, which features choreography by Wim Vandekeybus and live on-stage music from BL!NDMAN [drums], adapts ancient Greek classics such as Iphigenia in Aulis, The Trojan Women, Hecuba, Agamemnon, Electra and Orestes, highlighting how anger and violence are passed from generation to generation.

Performed in Dutch with English subtitles, the production will run from 5 to 8 May 2022.

Toni Racklin, Head of Theatre and Dance at the Barbican, commented: "2022 sees the long-awaited return of international work in the Theatre, The Pit and Silk Street Theatre. If you missed Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's Roman Tragedies and Kings of War, now's your chance to catch the company's trademark style of epic theatre with Age of Rage, a dark and bloody story about a cycle of revenge."

Other newly announced works for this season include Transpose JOY: Pit Party, curated by Campbell X and directed by Tabby Lamb (31 March to 2 April), Blanca Li Dance Company's virtual reality experience Le Ball de Paris (1 to 9 April) and the UK premiere of William Kentridge's SIBYL (22 to 24 April).

Rounding off the season is the previously announced return engagement of the hit revival of Anything Goes, playing from 15 July to 3 September 2022, with tickets on sale below.



