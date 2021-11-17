Anything Goes to return to London and embark on UK tour

The five-star revival of Anything Goes will return for a fresh run at the Barbican in London, plus tour across the UK in 2022!

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's classic musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De-Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

Breaking box office records when it ran across the summer 2021, the revival of Cole Porter's musical is yet to unveil casting for its run in the new year.

Opening at Bristol Hippodrome on 11 April, the show will subsequently head to Liverpool Empire, Edinburgh Festival Theatre and Marlowe Theatre Cantebury, ahead of a London run, once more at the Barbican Theatre, from 15 July to 3 September 2022.

For the 2021 production Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 revival, helmed a creative team that also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements were by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.

The tour is on sale from 8am tomorrow for the London run, then 10am on Friday for the tour.