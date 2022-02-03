BAFTA nominations: Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Ariana DeBose and more recognised

The nominees have been announced for this year's BAFTAs.

West Side Story picked up five nominations, including for supporting performers Ariana DeBose (Anita) and Mike Faust (Riff), while the film adaptation of WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie was shortlisted in the Best British Film category, alongside the screen version of hit musical Cyrano (one of four nominations for the film). DeBose was also recognised in the Rising Star category.

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical Belfast picked up a range of nominations including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best British Film (where it is likely firm favourite). Jessie Buckley (currently on stage Cabaret) was recognised for her turn in The Lost Daughter, alongside Ruth Negga (Passing) who is soon to star opposite Daniel Craig in Macbeth on Broadway. Encanto also picked up a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Notably absent was the big-screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...Boom!, starring Andrew Garfield, which has been receiving awards nods in recent months. What this might mean for Oscar contention, who knows.

The winners will be revealed on 13 March.