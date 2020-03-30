Backstage signed photos from Company and Death of a Salesman to be auctioned off for charity

Actor Matthew Seadon-Young is auctioning off a series of never-before-seen backstage photos from two major London productions – Company and Death of a Salesman.

The former, starring Rosalie Craig, Patti LuPone, Mel Giedroyc, Jonathan Bailey and more, first opened at the Gieglud Theatre the autumn of 2018 and went on to win a series of awards and had recently opened in previews on Broadway. The latter first opened at the Young Vic before transferring to the Piccadilly Theatre, with stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke lauded for their performances as Willy and Linda Lowman.

Seadon-Young, who appeared in both pieces, is now auctioning off a series of backstage shots he took from the shows in aid of Funds for Freelancers, a new project set up to help those affected by the coronavirus job losses. Each picture will be a one-off, and signed by those featured in the photo.

You can have a look at some of the samples provided by Seadon-Young below, with the nine auction lots available here.

Patti LuPone in her dressing room, Gielgud Theatre, London. Want this signed print? Please follow link to raise money for #FundsForFreelancers https://t.co/YpD0qFPE6g pic.twitter.com/FCEG973yC5 — Mat Seadon-Young (@MatSeadonYoung) March 29, 2020