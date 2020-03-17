ATG announces "The Shows Will Go On" campaign across the UK

Theatre company ATG has announced a national advertising campaign to prepare people for theatre's eventual return.

Adam Speers, executive producer (ATG) said: "As with many arts organisations we pre-purchase outdoor space to advertise our portfolio of shows. We wanted to use this collateral we already have in place to do something positive for the industry as a whole, and encourage audiences to support theatres when they are up and running again."

ATG has a number of venues operating in the West End and across the UK, with current productions currently being housed in ATG venues including Back to the Future the Musical, The Seagull with Emilia Clarke and Uncle Vanya with Toby Jones, as well as long-running shows including Wicked.

It is currently unknown when theatres will re-open, with a lack of a specific time-date within Government advice forcing SOLT and UK Theatres members to suspend shows "until further notice".

You can see a list of cancelled venues and shows here.