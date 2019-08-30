Ashley Park to join Caissie Levy for London Cadogan Hall concert

Caissie Levy will have a special guest at her upcoming concert at Cadogan Hall.

Grammy and Tony-nominated actress Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Weiners in the Broadway production of Mean Girls, will appear alongside the Frozen star at the west London concert on 15 September at 6.30pm.

Park is currently filming Emily in Paris in the French capital, and will appear in Grand Horizons in Williamstown and on Broadway later this year.

Levy's concert is her first in London since 2013, and since then she has originated the role of Elsa in the Broadway production of Frozen, directed by Michael Grandage.

