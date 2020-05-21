Quarantine Quiz – Arun Blair-Mangat gives us the lowdown from lockdown

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is & Juliet star Arun Blair-Mangat.









1) Who are you locked down with?

I'm lucky to be at home with most of my family in north London.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

There's something so calming about being sat at a theatre, or at a cinema, or wandering through a museum's exhibitions, surrounded by other people who are looking to go on a journey. I miss being around people who are united by a creative commonality and who share an appreciation for the arts.

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

"When You're Home" from In The Heights, which feels strangely apt considering so many of us are now in fact, home.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

Money Heist or Call My Agent are my go-to series, both on Netflix. I've recommended them to all of my friends!

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

I've been busy launching a new musical theatre platform, The Musical Alphabet and I've been working on some writing projects too. Now I'm trying to focus on being a bit more experimental in the kitchen. I usually make very quick dishes, as I dash out of the door, so I'm hoping to tackle some more complicated recipes and make up some of my own.

6) What are you currently reading?

I've picked back up Rohinton Mistry's A Fine Balance. I got halfway through and then it stayed in the bottom of my bag for months, so I'm revisiting it.

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

I haven't - luckily they're wonderfully organised - but I have my Mum to thank for that!

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Probably the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, because it's my favourite art museum and I would just walk around (virtually) and gaze at all of the amazing works on the walls.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

A sensible amount ;)

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

I already speak Spanish and a little bit of French so the logical answer would be Italian, but I am really interested in Japanese so I have started to learn it on Duolingo. That being said, I use the term "learn" very loosely as I don't think it's an easy one to grasp through an app.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

My friends Sophia and Will introduced me to an amazing game called Perudo. If you don't know, get to know!

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

I'm not sure about Wine-O'clock, but it's Tequila Time whenever!