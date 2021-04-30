Filmed Broadway Come From Away to be distributed by Apple with show to be recorded next month

More details have been revealed for the live, filmed production of Come From Away.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning piece is set to be captured next month at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York, featuring cast members from the Broadway production (in total, 200 people will be involved).

Apple Original Films (the iPhone guys, not The Beatles' record label) has landed the piece, though further plans for the captured musical are to be confirmed. Complete casting will be revealed at a later date. RadicalMedia, who captured Hamilton and David Byrne's American Utopia, are set to oversee filming. Christopher Ashley will direct.

Come From Away has book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen.

The musical, which first premiered on Broadway in March 2017, follows the passengers of 38 flights grounded in the week of the September 11 attacks, when they are forced to land at the sleepy town of Gander in Newfoundland. The small town is faced with the task of housing and feeding 7000 stranded travellers.

Given Apple is making a big push through its Apple TV Plus platform of late, with our conjecture hats on we'd put money on it ending up there at some point around the autumn (the 20 year anniversary of the events of the show)

WhatsOnStage has contacted the show's UK publicists to find out whether or not the film will be available for viewers on this side of the Atlantic when it is released. We'll keep you posted.

The live stage production of Come From Away return to the West End from July – you can find out more here.

Watch the 2019 West End trailer here:



