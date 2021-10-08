Anything Goes to be shown in cinemas next month

Anything Goes is headed for cinemas across the UK.

Featuring Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney and filmed during Foster's run, the show will be presented in screens on 28 November and 1 December.

Tickets go on sale next week, with the hit five-star revival available at over 450 cinema screens nationwide for two nights only.

Also in the show are Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

Kathleen Marshall directs the piece, which opened earlier this year, and will continue with live performances until 6 November.





Producer Howard Panter said: "The multi-Tony Award winning glorious production of Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, is not to be missed. London audiences already cannot get enough of this energetic and uplifting classic musical which has been sold out night after night.

"From four outstanding leading actors – Sutton, Robert, Felicity, Gary – to the spectacular supporting company, the glorious set design, the breathtaking choreography and of course the wonderful score. It really is "the show of the year" that everyone should experience and I am delighted that via this two day cinema release the show will get an even wider audience across the UK."

The leads are joined by Martin Callaghan (Ship's Purser), Jon Chew (John), Clive Hayward (Ship's Captain), Alistair So (Luke), Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 revival, returns to helm a creative team that also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements are by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.