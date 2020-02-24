Angels of the North to transfer to the West End

John Godber's new comedy Angels of the North will transfer to the West End this spring, it was announced today.

The world premiere first ran at Theatre Royal Wakefield and closed on 15 February. It will play at East Riding Theatre from 4 to 28 March, before transferring to Trafalgar Studios 2 from 12 May until 6 June, with a press night on 14 May.

Angels of the North tells the story of two taxi drivers, Dennis and Mick, who have to deal with new graduate Roxy when she takes over the running of the firm after longstanding owner Val suddenly dies. The show is set before, during and after the general election on 12 December 2019 and was written by Godber as a companion piece to his previous work, Scary Bikers.

Godber will play Dennis, with Adrian Hood playing Mick and Martha Godber playing Roxy. Jane Thornton will direct the play, with further creative team to be announced in due course.

The playwright commented on the transfer: "I can't wait to be on stage with both my former pupil and my daughter – they'll certainly keep my on my toes! The response to Scary Bikers in London was wonderful, enjoying both critical and audience acclaim, and we look forward to taking this new authentic slice of Yorkshire life back into the West End."