National Theatre to stream Angels in America, Antigone and Behind the Beautiful Forevers

Three new shows will be added to the National Theatre's "National Theatre at Home" platform.

The hit revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, which began life at the National before transferring to Broadway, is the first show to be unveiled. The piece features a cast including Andrew Garfield (The Social Network), Denise Gough (Paula), Nathan Lane (American Crime Story), James McArdle (Ammonite), Susan Brown (It's A Sin) and Russell Tovey (Years and Years). It was first seen in 2017.

Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Tina) feature in the contemporary staging of Antigone, directed by Polly Findlay (Beginning). The piece was first seen on the Olivier stage in 2012. The show was originally filmed for the NT's archive in 2012.

Thirdly, Meera Syal stars in Behind the Beautiful Forevers, penned by David Hare based on Katherine Boo's book. The show was first seen in 2014.

Rufus Norris, National Theatre's director, said: "Angels in America is one of those productions that stays with you always - a seminal piece of theatre that has a lasting impact. It's a true honour to be able to bring Marianne Elliott's remarkable, compelling production of Tony Kushner's masterpiece to audiences around the world through National Theatre at Home. After sold-out runs at the NT and on Broadway, I'm delighted global audiences will finally get the chance to experience the astonishing performances of the original cast on the Lyttelton stage.

I'm really pleased that this month also sees my 2014 production of David Hare's Behind the Beautiful Forevers available on the platform, with the inimitable Meera Syal and a fantastic ensemble bringing to life Katherine Boo's non-fiction story of a community in a Mumbai slum. And Jodie Whittaker and Christopher Eccleston in a modern-day Antigone – Polly Findlay's electrifying 2012 production in the Olivier. In a continued period of isolation for so many people and while we're unable to open our theatres, we hope National Theatre at Home can bring people together to collectively enjoy theatre from home."

All 16 productions on National Theatre at Home are available with captions. Angels in America Parts One and Two will also be available with audio-description to support blind and partially sighted audiences worldwide from later this month.

Seven other National Theatre at Home titles are currently available with audio-description: Othello, Donmar Warehouse's Coriolanus, The Cherry Orchard, Amadeus, Julie, Phèdre and the Young Vic's Yerma.

You can see what else is available here.