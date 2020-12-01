National Theatre At Home: All the stage shows you can see on the new streaming service

The National Theatre has unveiled a brand new streaming platform – National Theatre At Home!

With on-demand, monthly and annual subscriptions available, NT At Home will be available across loads of platforms for your theatre fix. You can find out more here.

We round up the 11 shows that are currently available – but fret not – more will be added on a monthly basis – providing income for both the venue and artists.

The platform features a blend of both former "NT Live" shows and archived productions never before seen.









National Theatre Live productions

– Amadeus (2016)

Michael Longhurst's production stars Lucian Msamati as tortured composer Salieri and wowed on both occasions that it played the Olivier stage.

– Coriolanus (2014) with Tom Hiddleston

Josie Rourke's brutal, bloody version of Shakespeare's war-time play starring Tom Hiddleston was a bona fide hit at the Donmar and well worth repeat viewing.

– Medea (2014)

The version of the Greek classic stars Helen McCrory (of Peaky Blinders fame) as a mother who commits the unthinkable.

– Othello (2013)

Sam Mendes' version of the Shakespeare play stars Adrian Lester and Rory Kinnear. High-octane, tragic and big-budget stuff.

– Phèdre (2009)

Back where it all began – the first National Theatre Live show featured Helen Mirren, Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga. A major throwback opportunity.

– The Cherry Orchard (2011)

A dose of Chekhov comes courtesy of Zoë Wanamaker and Conleth Hill (who was a solid presence in Game of Thrones).

– Yerma (2017)

One of the most charged, impressive plays to be staged in recent years, Simon Stone's award-winning revival about a woman tortured by the fact she can't have a child featured an unparalleled turn from Billie Piper.





National Theatre Archive productions

These are shows that were never seen in cinemas – or anywhere, for that matter.

– Dara (2015)

Nadia Fall directs the epic drama about dynastic conflict in Mughal India, which wowed when it played in 2015. The piece also featured an early turn from the fantastic Anjana Vasan.

– I Want My Hat Back (2015)

Arthur Darvill and Joel Horwood (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) collaborated on this new musical back in 2015 where it was a lovely, pleasant hit. You can read our review here.

– Mosquitoes (2017)

Olivia Colman's latest stage appearance (before she became the one Queen to rule us all) came in Lucy Kirkwood's brilliant drama, which was staged in the Dorfman. One of the hottest tickets of recent memory.

– Three Sisters (2019)

Inua Ellams adapted the most recent offering on the At Home list – a galvanasing take on what is normally a play dedicated to the idea of life's lethargic ways.