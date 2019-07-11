Angela's Ashes musical full casting announced

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of the Angela's Ashes musical.

The show is based on Frank McCourt's stunning 1996 memoir of growing up in Limerick, Ireland and escaping poverty for a new life in America. The book was made into a film in 1999 by Alan Parker.

Irish musical theatre star Jacinta Whyte stars as Angela, alongside Eoin Cannon as Frank and Marty Maguire as Malachy.

The full cast includes Norma Sheahan as Mrs Finucane, Amanda Minihan as Grandma, Bryan Burroughs as Quasimodo, Connor Gormley as Malachy Jnr, Fiona Browne as Nora, Michael Joseph as Billy Heffernan, David O'Meara as Uncle Pat, Mark O'Regan as Mr Griffin, Brigid Shine as Theresa Carmody and Cáit Moloney as ensemble.

The production, which originally opened in Belfast in 2017, will run at Fairfield Halls in Croydon between 24 September and 5 October.

Adam Howell and Paul Hurt's musical was originally developed by Theatre Words and Uncontained Arts at the University of Derby and will be directed here by Thom Southerland with Francis O'Connor designing set and costume, lighting design by Sinead McKenna, movement direction by Ste Clough, and sound design by Jason Fallon. David Hayes is musical director and Mike Dixon is musical supervisor, with original arrangements and orchestrations by Colm Ó Foghlú and arrangements and orchestrations by Joe Csibi.

The piece features in Fairfield Halls' inaugural season following a major development. The season will feature touring productions of Once, Buddy the Musical, Friendsical, the stage adaptation of The Night Watch and an adaptation of The Lady Vanishes.

Ahead of its Croydon run the piece, which premiered in Limerick in 2017, plays in Limerick, Belfast, Dublin and Cork.

Ore Oduba will also make his pantomime debut at the venue in Cinderella, alongside Tim Vine and Cat Sandion.