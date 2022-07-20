Andrew Shepherd joins Selladoor Worldwide as executive director

Andrew Shepherd has been appointed the new executive director of theatre production company Selladoor Worldwide.

Shepherd, who will work alongside creative director Naomi James and CEO David Hutchinson, is currently executive director of Theatre503, where he has worked since 2016.

He will continue to support Theatre503 by joining its Capital and Strategic Development Board, focussed on delivery of the 503Studio and a "physically accessible Latchmere space".

Selladoor was founded in 2009 and has produced shows such as Footloose, 9 to 5 The Musical, Jersey Boys, The Producers, Avenue Q and Of Mice And Men.

Shepherd of his appointment: "I am delighted to be joining Naomi, David, and the team at an exciting period of change for Selladoor and looking forward to helping shape the ambition and vision of the company in the next few years. It is a bittersweet moment to be embracing a new chapter while also leaving a role that has changed my life."

Hutchison added: "I am thrilled that Andrew has come onboard to help steer the company into the next phase of its growth and ambition. Andrew has a rich background in theatre and will be a huge asset to Selladoor and the wider team."