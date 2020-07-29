Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'As far as I'm concerned, Phantom will re-open as soon as is possible'

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter following Cameron Mackintosh's comments about Phantom of the Opera "permanently" shutting down.

Lloyd Webber kept it brief and largely echoed some of what Mackintosh said in his article: "As far as I'm concerned, Phantom will re-open as soon as is possible."

Mackintosh yesterday penned a piece in the Standard saying that Phantom has had to "permanently" shut down on tour and in London, though he said that the team are "determined to bring it [Phantom] back to London in the future."

Lloyd Webber does not make any reference to the "permanent" or "shut-down" aspects of Mackintosh's article, though there is no telling when exactly it will be "possible" to re-open, and what Lloyd Webber defines as possible.

Last month the production announced that Phantom's West End home at Her Majesty's Theatre was to be renovated and updated, and that a "period of extended closure is urgently needed." You can find out more about those works here.

Lloyd Webber has claimed he will try to preserve the "brilliant original" version of the long-running musical, though which version of Phantom does return to London is to be confirmed.

The show features songs including "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.