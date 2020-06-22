Andrew Lloyd Webber comments on rumours about changes to The Phantom of the Opera in the West End

Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to reports that the original production of The Phantom of the Opera will be replaced.

Last week, unconfirmed reports circulated Twitter saying that the West End show at Her Majesty's Theatre will be replaced by a newer version of the piece, with a smaller orchestra. A petition was launched to "save" the original show, with over 1600 signatures being amassed.

Now Lloyd Webber has stepped in publicly, stating: "I'm doing everything in my power to ensure that when the Phantom returns it is the brilliant original".

Last week Lloyd Webber revealed plans to test safe performances at The London Palladium next month, with provisions put in place to protect performers, backstage workers and audiences.

Earlier this month Phantom producer Cameron Mackintosh warned that there may be redundancies across all of his West End shows, which also include Hamilton and Les Misérables.