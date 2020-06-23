The Phantom of the Opera in the West End: 'A period of extended closure is urgently needed' for repair work

Details about the future of The Phantom of the Opera in the West End have been announced in a new statement by the production.

It was revealed that the production urgently needed "a period of extended closure" to replace sets that have come to the "end of their natural life", while the theatre itself, Her Majesty's, needs "a number of remedial works".

The show is currently closed until the beginning of 2021 – it is unknown how long these works will continue to keep the production that way. Yesterday the piece's composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said he was: "doing everything in my power to ensure that when the Phantom returns it is the brilliant original" production.

In a new statement the show's publicists said: "Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group have over the last few months of the London run and since the enforced closure of The Phantom of the Opera due to Covid-19 undertaken a number of specialist inspections to see how much repair and maintenance work is needed to be done to the physical production and the Theatre. The conclusion is that unfortunately, the work is so considerable, a period of extended closure is urgently needed.

"The set of this, the original production, is now over 34 years old and unsurprisingly many of the scenic elements are coming to the end of their natural life which was never envisaged to be as long as this when first built. LW Theatres, operator of Her Majesty's Theatre, also need to attend to a number of remedial works on this historic building that for the last four decades has only been able to undertake decorative work."

Cameron Mackintosh said: "It is heart-breaking for me as I am sure it is for all my employees to have all of my productions close down in London and the regions. I am determined that my shows, including The Phantom Of The Opera, will come back in 2021 when it is practical, safe and sensible to do so."

The show features songs including "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.