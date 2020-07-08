Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical delays opening to March 2021

Andrew Lloyd Webber has delayed the opening of his brand new musical Cinderella to March 2021.

Lloyd Webber said: "Whilst I continue to impress on the government that theatres can reopen safely based on The London Palladium model, it has become clear that we need to move the opening of Cinderella to next Spring. My teams have been working throughout lockdown to prepare the show and are raring to go, but there are key elements, not least casting and the building of sets and costumes, that take months of forward planning and can only start as we get further down the road to normal. So the show will absolutely go on, just a little later than I'd hoped."

The show, running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, will have its first preview on 19 March with an opening night on 7 April. Ticket holders will be contacted individually to rearrange their plans.

Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, the piece has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and book by Emerald Fennell. Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter. Further cast and creative will be announced in due course.

Lloyd Webber has been exploring ways to reopen safely, with trial runs and tests being performed at The London Palladium.

According to the production: "LW Theatres are carrying out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and front of house, as well as adopting measures to welcome back audiences safely as soon as restrictions allow.

"These measures are currently being trialled at The London Palladium and will be rolled out across LW Theatres.'