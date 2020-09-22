Amateur theatre and choirs no longer exempt from rule of six in England, Culture Secretary reveals

Amateur theatre productions and choirs will not be allowed if they have more than six individuals involved under new Covid restrictions, it has been announced.

These groups had previously been exempt from "the rule of six" brought in in England by the UK government to limit social gatherings. From Thursday however, they will have to abide by these rules, as amateur sports teams are set to do.

In a statement on Twitter the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Due to the rapid spread due to social contact, I'm afraid we can no longer permit exemptions for indoor grassroots sport to amateur performing arts and choirs".

Amateur productions had been permitted from mid-August under new rules, including distanced singing and instrumentalists.

Professional productions with social distancing are still permitted and will not need to abide by newly introduced curfew rules.