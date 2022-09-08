Amara Okereke and Jordan Luke Gage join The Light in the Piazza

Exclusive: Further casting has been revealed for The Light in the Piazza, which is being staged in concert in late November.

The six-time Tony Award-winning musical will be presented by Quick Fantastic (Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall), and performed by a 15-piece orchestra.

The much-loved musical, based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, tells of a mother and daughter who tour the Tuscan countryside – only for romance to intervene and cause turbulence for all involved.

Joining the recently announced Elena Shaddow as Margaret will be Amara Okereke, who has recently concluded her leading turn in Bartlett Sher's My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum, as well as Jordan Luke Gage, who played the titular role in the West End run of Bonnie and Clyde.

Okereke is set to play Margaret's daughter Clara Johnson, while Gage will play Italian romantic Fabrizio Naccarelli.

It is directed by Charlotte Conquest and conducted by Alex Parker. Further creative team members and cast are to be announced.

The concert will take place at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on 27 November at 7pm.