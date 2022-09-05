Elena Shaddow to star in The Light in the Piazza

Lead casting has been announced for the concert production of The Light in the Piazza, taking place later this winter.

The new staging of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Award-winning musical, produced by Quick Fantastic and featuring a 15-piece orchestra, takes place at Alexandra Palace Theatre on 27 November at 7pm. You can find out more about the concert here.

Elena Shaddow, whose Broadway credits include La Cage Aux Folles, The Bridges of Madison County, Nine and Fiddler on the Roof, will take on the role of of Margaret Johnson.

In the process, she will be the first person to have played Clara and Margaret in The Light In Piazza.

Watch Shaddow discuss the show here:





In the UK she's appeared in Show Boat at the Royal Albert Hall, and also graced our screens as Sister Sophia in NBC's The Sound Of Music Live.

Further casting and creative team are to be announced very, very soon – so keep your eyes on our social channels!