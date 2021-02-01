Amanda Seyfried: 'I wish I could redo Les Misérables'

As part of the awards chatter for Mank, David Fincher's new film with some critical acclaim and a rather fantastic cast, Amanda Seyfried has been discussing her previous roles, including her performance as Cosette in the 2012 film version of Les Misérables.

Speaking alongside stage and screen star Vanessa Kirby in Variety, Seyfried confessed that she thought her voice was "very weak", and that she "still has nightmares" about filming.

Unlike the process for many other musical movies, director Tom Hooper had the cast sing live to camera (in lieu of pre-recording the tunes). Seyfried wasn't too keen on this: "I wish I could redo Les Mis completely, because of the whole live singing aspect."

She also admitted that her vibrato was "completely lost", and that she's been working "diligently" to strengthen her voice and gain more stamina in the years since – and that she could definitely give a better Cosette performance now.

While the live singing aspect of the film has been subject to a lot of discussion, Seyfried's performance has been praised by the likes of hit musical theatre channel "Sideways" (you can watch that video below) and Kirby describes Seyfried as "an amazing singer" in the Variety video.

Though Seyfried says she had a tough time on Les Misérables, the film went on to have a storming run at both the box office and across the awards circuit, picking up three Oscars, three Golden Globes and four BAFTAS, while making close to $450 million.

The performer has also appeared in two Mamma Mia! musical films, both of which were big box office successes. The stage version of Les Misérables will return later this year, once pandemic restrictions are eased.





Watch the Variety interview here (the Les Mis chat starts around 14 minutes).



