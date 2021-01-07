Almeida Theatre postpones shows given lockdown restrictions

The Almeida Theatre in north London has postponed two upcoming shows in the face of a protracted national lockdown.

The first is The Maladies, which was set to run in January and feature members of the Almeida's Young Company. The second is Lolita Chakrabarti's Hymn, which was set to star Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani with direction from Blanche MacIntyre.

The venue is said to be exploring "the possibility of live streaming", but no decisions have been made thus far. Nine Carols, which our critic Sarah Crompton named as one of her top shows of 2020, had its run disrupted by London's tier rules, but was streamed for online audiences across the festive period.

The statement in full:

"Following the recent lockdown announcement, unfortunately we need to postpone our forthcoming productions of The Maladies and Hymn.

"We are working with everyone involved in both productions to look at future dates and options, including the possibility of live streaming. The safety and wellbeing of all our staff and freelancers continues to be our top priority and we will review our options with that in mind, as well as following all the latest government advice.

"In the meantime, we will continue to support the young people who engage with us through our Almeida Young Artist programmes and Almeida Academy remotely."

Elsewhere, the re-opening of York Theatre Royal has been postponed because of the latest lockdown measures.