All-Star Les Misérables West End concert production: first look photos

Photos have been released for the all-star concert production of Les Misérables, which has opened at the Gielgud Theatre

Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, John Owen-Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Katy Secombe, Matt Lucas, Bradley Jaden, Rob Houchen, Shan Ako and Lily Kerhoas lead the cast of the piece.

They are joined by Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Simon Bowman, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.

The production, performing in the Gielgud while the Les Misérables' customary home at the Queen's Theatre is renovated, runs from 10 August 2019 for 16 weeks until 30 November.

Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast

© Matt Murphy

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Queen's Theatre, which will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre in December 2019, where the newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed.

John Owen-Jones

© Matt Murphy

The cast

© Matt Murphy

Lily Kerhoas and Alfie Boe

© Matt Murphy

Bradley Jaden

© Matt Murphy

Bradley Jaden and cast

© Matt Murphy

Carrie Hope Fletcher

© Matt Murphy

The cast

(© Michael Le Poer Trench)

The cast

(© Michael Le Poer Trench)

Logan Clark

(© Michael Le Poer Trench)

Lily Kerhoas

© Matt Murphy

Matt Lucas and Katie Secombe

(© Michael Le Poer Trench)

Matt Lucas

(© Michael Le Poer Trench)

Rob Houchen

© Matt Murphy

Michael Ball

© Matt Murphy

Shan Ako

(© Michael Le Poer Trench)