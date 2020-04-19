All-Star Les Misérables West End concert production recording to be released for charity

The All-Star Les Misérables Concert recording will be released digitally for charity on Monday.

For every digital download, at £9.99, The Mackintosh Foundation will separately donate £5.00 to be shared amongst the charity Acting for Others, the Musicians Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore's Walk for the NHS fund.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "I am delighted that UPHE Content Group is releasing Les Misérables -The Staged Concert as a digital download at this time of crisis as it also allows my Foundation to help raise much needed funds for particular charities that are under such pressure at the moment. Alongside the concert we will also be releasing a specially created mini documentary "Bringing it Home" which includes footage of the stars at their homes talking about their experiences both of live theatre and the show plus never seen before backstage footage that wonderfully captures the humour, camaraderie and thrill of performing to live audiences in these hauntingly beautiful and exciting historic buildings.

"In these extraordinary times we hope that fans and everyone who loves the theatre will be reminded of how special a theatrical experience can be, going to the very heart of our British culture, which make our nation so special and unique. I am exceptionally proud of everyone involved in the making of the Concert and very much hope my Foundation will be able to help a raise a considerable amount of money for these deserving charities."

It will see performances by Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Lily Kerhoas, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden and more – all of whom appeared in the production when it ran live in the West End at the Gielgud Theatre in 2019.

The concert was broadcast in cinemas in December of last year. The company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Niall Sheehy, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.

Until lockdowns began, Les Misérables was running at the Sondheim Theatre, starring Jon Robyns, Rachelle Ann Go, Jaden, Ako, and Kerhoas. The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Mackintosh has also launched the fundraising today by donating £100,000 from his Foundation.