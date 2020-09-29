Alfred Enoch joins Stephen Fry, Sharon D Clarke and Derek Jacobi in What A Carve Up! online show

Further casting has been announced for the online stage version of What A Carve Up!, based on the hit murdery mystery thriller novel by Jonathan Coe.

Adapted by Henry Filloux-Bennett (Toast), the murder mystery play will be directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I'm Darling).

Joining the cast today is Alfred Enoch playing Raymond Owen, son of acclaimed writer and murder suspect Michael Owen. He said: "I'm delighted to be joining such an illustrious cast for Henry's online adaptation of What a Carve Up! and happier still to be able to contribute to such a good cause."

Alongside Enoch are Fiona Button as Josephine Winshaw-Eaves, Sharon D Clarke as Kim Bolton, Rebecca Front as Hilary Winshaw, Stephen Fry as Patrick Mills, Sir Derek Jacobi as Findlay Onyx, Griff Rhys Jones as John Stephens and Tamzin Outhwaite as The Journalist. The full creative team is to be confirmed.

The piece is produced by the Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre and New Wolsey Theatre. It will be available internationally, and run from 31 October to 29 November 2020.

Coe's satirical novel, published in 1994, was described as "the finest English satire from the 1980s".

A premium ticket option will be available, including a recipe card created by world-renowned chef Asma Khan. A portion of the proceeds raised by What A Carve Up! will be donated to a freelance fund to support the creative industry.