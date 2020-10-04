Alfie Boe's Bring Him Home show at the Royal Festival Hall to be streamed for free this week

Alfie Boe's live concert recorded at the the Royal Festival Hall will be streamed on YouTube this week.

Featuring performances from Boe alongside guest turns from the likes of Lucie Jones, Tom Fletcher, Mel C, Matt Lucas and more, the recording was first released in 2012.

Tracks from shows such as Moulin Rouge!, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, West Side Story and, of course, Les Misérables appear in the concert.

The event is being presented as part of the new series of The Shows Must Go On!, where shows are presented for free for 48 hours. It will be available from 7pm BST on Friday,