Fame 30th anniversary tour to be streamed online this weekend

Fame will be streamed on YouTube for 48 hours from Friday, it has been revealed.

The 30th-anniversary tour production of Fame is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston with design by Morgan Large and sound design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland is musical supervisor. Mica Paris, Jorgie Porter, Keith Jack and Stephanie Rojas star in the production.

The musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a group of students at a performing arts school. Songs included in the musical are "Can't Keep It Down", "There She Goes/Fame!" and "Bring On Tomorrow".

