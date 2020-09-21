The Shows Must Go On series to return with Fame, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, The War of the Worlds

The Shows Must Go On! series of weekly streamed shows will return this week with a fresh season of content.

Rather than being announced on a weekly basis, the productions are now being announced in "seasons" set around a specific theme. The first season will be "The Greats on Tour", and feature the recent anniversary production of Fame, Alfie Boe's Bring Him Home tour show (on 9 October), Michael Ball's Past and Present tour (on 2 October) and Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds (on 16 October).

The 30th-anniversary tour production of Fame is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston with design by Morgan Large and sound design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland is musical supervisor. Mica Paris, Jorgie Porter, Keith Jack and Stephanie Rojas star in the production, which runs until 18 October.

The musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a group of students at a performing arts school. Songs included in the musical are "Can't Keep It Down", "There She Goes/Fame!" and "Bring On Tomorrow".

Boe's concert will feature Matt Lucas, Melanie C and Tom Fletcher.

While free, the channel is asking audiences to make a donation to support the arts during the pandemic. More seasons of content are to be revealed.