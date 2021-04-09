Alexandra Burke to play the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat West End return

Alexandra Burke will play the role of the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's West End return.

Set to play at The London Palladium from 1 July to 5 September, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

Burke, who has previously appeared in Chess, Chicago and The Bodyguard, will take on the role when the show returns, alongside Jac Yarrow in the titular role and Jason Donovan as the Pharoah. Both performed in the musical in 2019 in a production that marked 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

The production features direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

Further casting for 2021 is to be announced.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph".

The production hopes to play to full-capacity audiences in accordance with "step four" of the government's roadmap.

Tickets for the West End show are on sale now below.