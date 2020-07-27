Alan Menken becomes the 16th EGOT winner in history

Composer Alan Menken, responsible for iconic scores for The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, has become the 16th person in history to achieve an EGOT.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – Menken finally won the first of these for new song "Waiting in the Wings", as featured on his DIsney Channel show Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures. It picked up the "Best Original Song in a Children's, Young Adult or Animated Program" award this weekend.

Menken is up to his eyeballs in Oscars – having won eight in total (the first being for The Little Mermaid), as well as 11 Grammy Awards. He got his first Tony Award in 2012 for Newsies. He previously won an honorary Emmy 30 years ago, but the new Tangled Emmy marks his first in a competitive category.

Menken is very busy at the moment, with work continuing on a live-action version of The Little Mermaid alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda (the film recently announced casting) as well as a Night at the Museum musical and Hercules stage show.