Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution announces new cast ahead of fifth anniversary

Agathie Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has revealed new and returning cast members to the production.

Harry Reid (EastEnders, BBC) is set to reprise his role as the accused, Leonard Vole, and will be joined by Naomi Sheldon (The Comedy of Errors, RSC) as Romaine Vole, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Park Theatre) as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Jonathan Coote (The Crown, Netflix) as Mr Mayhew, Justin Avoth (My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre/ Rose Theatre, Kingston) as Mr Myers QC, and Nicholas Day (Yellowfin, Southwark Playhouse) as Mr Justice Wainwright.

Completing the company are Rosanna Adams (The Mirror and the Light, RSC), Lorraine Amako (Off the Record, Southwark Playhouse), Daniel Bravo (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, King's Head Theatre), Myles Devonté (Doctor Who: Time Fracture), Greg Fitch (A Murder is Announced, UK tour), Kevin N Golding (Much Ado About Nothing, RSC), Lawrence Haynes (As You Like It, UK tour), Isabella Kibble (making her West End debut), Paul McEwan (The Canterville Ghost, Unicorn Theatre), Simon Rhodes (Posh, UK tour), Tom Syms (Alice's Adventures Underground, The Vaults) and Lucy Tregear (Room, Theatre Royal Stratford East).

Staged in an actual courtroom, Christie's drama follows the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth.

The production is directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Witness for the Prosecution is currently booking through to 16 April 2023 at London County Hall, with tickets on sale below.