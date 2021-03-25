Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None to tour the UK after Northampton premiere

Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None will be presented at Royal and Derngate in Northampton ahead of a UK tour.

Directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton with lighting design by Chris Davey, the thriller follows a group of strangers brought to a mansion off the coast of Devon – where, naturally, a series of murders begins to occur. It was broadcast on the BBC a few years ago with an all-star cast.

Bailey commented: "Set in 1939, this is Agatha Christie's most popular novel but also one of her darkest, reflecting the impending sense of doom of a world on the brink of war. Its depiction of a group of strangers stranded in a crisis of their own making feels very in tune with today's climate emergency."

The show will tour after its September premiere in Northampton (where it plays from 3 September to 11 September), with dates, cast and further creative team to be revealed.

Tickets go on sale later this month.