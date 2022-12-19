Acting for Others unveils special episode from charity podcast series

As it's panto season, Acting for Others has released a special episode of their ongoing charity podcast series.

This new episode, featuring a chat between Su Pollard and Christopher Biggins, comes as part of a long line of exclusive chats featuring the likes of Paapa Essiedu, David Tennant, Judi Dench, Golda Rosheuvel, Eileen Atkins and Adjoa Andoh.

You can listen to the series on the Acting for Others website with the panto episode launching at 6pm today. Dench said: "We are delighted to launch Acting for Others presents, our brand-new Podcast. We hope you enjoy this exciting series of conversations in support of Acting for Others. And remember, you can support our cause by donating via our website. All your donations will be supporting theatre workers in times of great need. Thank you."