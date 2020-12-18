42nd Street, Kinky Boots, The Wind in the Willows and Hetty Feather to be broadcast on Virgin Media

Four major musicals will be shown in the run-up to Christmas via Virgin Media.

Presented on the service's Ultra HD's channel (free for Virgin customers), the quartet of shows, each filmed in London, will be available for those at home wanting a stage fix while venues remain closed.

The line-up is as follows:

• Saturday 19 December – The Wind in the Willows, 2pm

• Sunday 20 December – Hetty Feather, 2pm

• Monday 21 December – Kinky Boots, 2pm

• Tuesday 22 December – 42nd Street, 2pm

Jamie Hendry (producer of The Wind in the Willows) said: "I'm delighted that Virgin Media customers will get the chance to watch our wonderful production of The Wind in the Willows as well as three other fantastic West End shows this Christmas. It's vital now, more than ever, for audiences to be able to experience the magic of theatre, some for the first time, at home."