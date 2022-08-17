42nd Street and Funny Girl star Bruce Montague has died aged 83

Musical star Bruce Montague has died aged 83, it has been announced.

Montague acted in over 300 television productions during his packed career, notably playing Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies.

On stage, he played Mr Brownlow in Oliver! directed by Sam Mendes at the London Palladium for three years, and also appeared as Firman in The Phantom of the Opera.

More recently, he portrayed Abner Dillon in a UK tour of 42nd Street, returning to the role for the major 2017 West End revival at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

He went on to appear in the Savoy production of Funny Girl opposite Sheridan Smith and Darius Danesh. Other credits included Casa Valentina at Southwark Playhouse, Bedroom Farce, Fiddler on the Roof and Last of the Red Hot Lovers .

Montague's agents said today: "We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away. Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl and 42nd Street. Rest well darling man!"