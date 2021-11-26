2:22 photos: Stephanie Beatriz, Giovanna Fletcher, James Buckley and Elliot Cowan in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which returns to the West End next month.

Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto) will play the role of Lauren, alongside writer, performer and presenter Giovanna Fletcher, who takes on the role of Jenny. Joining the pair are James Buckley (The Inbetweeners) and Elliot Cowan (Lost in Austen).

Directed by Matthew Dunster and penned by Danny Robins, the piece has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

The show opens at the Gielgud Theatre from 4 December 2021.

