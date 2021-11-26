WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

2:22 photos: Stephanie Beatriz, Giovanna Fletcher, James Buckley and Elliot Cowan in rehearsals

Performances begin on 4 December

Giovanna Fletcher, Matthew Dunster and James Buckley
© Helen Murray

Rehearsal images have been released for thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which returns to the West End next month.

Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto) will play the role of Lauren, alongside writer, performer and presenter Giovanna Fletcher, who takes on the role of Jenny. Joining the pair are James Buckley (The Inbetweeners) and Elliot Cowan (Lost in Austen).

Directed by Matthew Dunster and penned by Danny Robins, the piece has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

The show opens at the Gielgud Theatre from 4 December 2021.

Giovanna Fletcher, James Buckley, Stephanie Beatriz and Elliot Cowan
© Helen Murray
James Buckley, Giovanna Fletcher, Stephanie Beatriz and Elliot Cowan
© Helen Murray
Stephanie Beatriz and Elliot Cowan
© Helen Murray
Giovanna Fletcher
© Helen Murray
Giovanna Fletcher
© Helen Murray
Giovanna Fletcher
© Helen Murray
Elliot Cowan
© Helen Murray
James Buckley
© Helen Murray
Stephanie Beatriz
© Helen Murray
Stephanie Beatriz
© Helen Murray
Elliot Cowan
© Helen Murray
James Buckley
© Helen Murray
Giovanna Fletcher
© Helen Murray
Giovanna Fletcher, James Buckley and Stephanie Beatriz
© Helen Murray
James Buckley and Elliot Cowan
© Helen Murray
Stephanie Beatriz and Giovanna Fletcher
© Helen Murray
Giovanna Fletcher, Stephanie Beatriz, Elliot Cowan and James Buckley
© Helen Murray
Giovanna Fletcher, Stephanie Beatriz, Elliot Cowan and James Buckley
© Helen Murray
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...