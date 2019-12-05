20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: watch Tyrone Huntley announce the nominees

Tyrone Huntley has unveiled this year's WhatsOnStage Awards nominees via Facebook.

Previous nominee Huntley has had a busy 12 months, making his directorial debut with Ain't Misbehavin, as well as starring in The View UpStairs and Leave to Remain on London stages.

The WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major UK theatre awards in which the audience are the judges. All professional productions that began between December 2018 and November 2019 are eligible in 21 of the 25 categories, with four exceptions:

There are two categories specifically for Off-West End and regional productions, although the qualifying shows are also eligible for nomination in other categories.

The Best West End Show category will be rebranded for this year's ceremony, with more details to be announced soon.

The Equity Award for Services to Theatre will be voted on by members of Equity.

This year, the nominees for the nine creative categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by the general public.

The winners will be announced at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert on Sunday 1 March 2020 – where theatregoers will also get to enjoy a host of performances from top West End talent.