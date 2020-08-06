12 musical revivals to see in 2021

Here are some of the major musicals that we look forward to seeing return to the stage in 2021. We've split it into two categories – shows getting completely new and exciting productions, alongside existing productions that are returning for a second (or third!) outing.









Carousel

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The Open Air Theatre's track record of reviving musicals has been spotless lately – Jesus Christ Superstar, Little Shop and Evita all being absolutely incredible and revisionist takes on old classics. We hope this will continue with Carousel, directed by the artistic head of the venue Timothy Sheader. Carousel is running at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from 30 July to 18 September





Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders

Oh boy, Sister Act was met with a chorus of praise when first announced earlier last year. But here's the kicker – with a cast featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders, the show's script is being rejigged to reflect the different actor ages. Not too shabby! Sister Act is running at the Eventim Apollo from 20 July to 29 August and then touring





Singin' in the Rain

Singin in the Rain

Adam Cooper gave a spell-binding central turn in the WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Singin' in the Rain, and we're very excited to see it on the beautiful Sadler's Wells stage for what is sure to be a luscious return, alongside an extensive tour. Singin' in the Rain is running at Sadler's Wells from 30 July to 5 September 2021, with tour dates across the year





It's "pop"-ping back on tour! The iconic musical by Kander and Ebb is a crowd favourite, and is visiting a variety of venues across the UK. Find out more here.





Hairspray

The Ball is back! Iconic musical Hairspray is returning in the new year with the award-winning performer reprising his role as Edna Turnblad, alongside the likes of Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace. Running with Michael Ball at the Coliseum from 22 April to 29 August





Musical theatre's most maniacal family is back for a brand new tour, which has moved its opening to January 2021. Find out more here.





Dreamgirls

The West End cast of Dreamgirls

Another show getting an eagerly anticipated tour is Dreamgirls, which bagged all manner of awards recognition when it ran in the West End from December 2016. Featuring iconic tunes and dazzling set pieces, this is a classy one to have back on our stages. Tour dates being rescheduled on a rolling basis where necessary.





Stick this one to the man – the hit West End musical based on the Jack Black-led film is heading out on its first ever tour. Find out more here.





Heathers the Musical



Get the chainsaws ready – one of the biggest news stories of 2019 was the revelation that Heathers will go out on its first-ever tour in the new year. Based on the cult classic film, the WhatsOnStage Award-winnng musical was a major hit with fans of all ages, and it'll be exciting to see it head out to venues across the UK. Tour dates being rescheduled on a rolling basis where necessary.





The Wizard of Oz

Curve Leicester has moved its new take on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's ruby-slippered masterpiece. Christmas 2021 is destined to be spectacular! Find out more here.





Dates to be confirmed





Sunday in the Park With George

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford are coming to the West End! In a musical! By Stephen Sondheim! It might well be one of the starriest evenings of the year when it finally arrives – two of the biggest Broadway names lighting up the West End in a majestic piece by one of the greats. Date and venue to be revealed.





City of Angels

Hadley Fraser in City of Angels

This one has been a long time coming – Josie Rourke's revival of City of Angels, which was an absolute blast at the Donmar Warehouse, gets a well-deserved West End transfer with a cast of all-round legends. While disrupted by the pandemic, Rourke has said the production team is doing everything it can to make sure the show is back and wowing audiences in London soon. So fingers crossed!





Honorable mentions

A number of shows seen recently in the West End or on tour are also returning, including Rock of Ages, Bat out of Hell, Waitress and Grease, while Joseph will be back at the Palladium.

A new version of Strictly Ballroom is also going out on tour from autumn 2021, with Kevin Clifton.