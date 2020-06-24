Curve Leicester delays Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's The Wizard of Oz Christmas production

Curve Leicester has announced that it will postpone its Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz to 2021.

In a statement released today the venue said that, alongside its partner Really Useful Group, its festive show will be moved to new dates, running from 27 November 2021 to 15 January 2022. Automatic transfers to 2021 dates or full refunds will be available.

Based on the iconic MGM film, the musical features iconic numbers by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Follow The Yellow Brick Road", alongside new music and lyrics penned by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. The book is by Lloyd Webber and Jeremy Sams.

The venue added that: "if there is any chance we can get back in our building before the end of the year and create something for you this Christmas, we will do."

"From casting to building sets and making hundreds of costumes, large-scale productions like The Wizard of Oz take months of preparation. As there is currently no certainty as to when Curve and the theatre industry can fully re-open, we are forced to make this decision now.

"We know how much Christmas at Curve means to our audiences, with many people visiting our theatre for the first time and it's hard to imagine Leicester without a festive show at Curve. Alongside audiences, our thoughts are with the hundreds of freelance actors, musicians, designers, prop makers and production staff who won't be joining us on the road to Oz this year. "